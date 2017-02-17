Bearcat baseball loses series opener to Oklahoma Christian

The Northwest Missouri State University baseball team fell to Oklahoma Christian, 8-7, on Friday afternoon at Dobson Field in Edmond, Okla.

– Northwest falls to 6-2 on the year with the loss while the Eagles improve to 5-3.

– Ozzie Adams was 3-for-5 on the day with three RBIs and two doubles.

– Joseph Hietpas got the start and pitched 6.2 innings. He allowed just one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked four.

Key Northwest Statistics

– Northwest scored three runs in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the eighth. Oklahoma Christian had one run in the second and seven in the ninth.

– The Bearcats had seven runs on 14 hits while the Eagles had eight runs on 11 hits. Neither team committed an error.

– Garrett Fort was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

– Jay Hrdlicka went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. He also picked up his first stolen base of the season in the third inning.

– Kevin Handzlik was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

– Alixon Herrera was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

– Luke Hassman went 1-for-4 with a home run in the second.

– Logan Rycraft was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt.

– Hietpas retired seven straight batters between the fifth and seventh innings. He worked a perfect half inning in the bottom of the sixth.

Key Northwest Innings

– Hassman led off the the top of the second with his first home run in a Bearcat uniform over the left field fence. After Hardlicka was hit by a pitch, Herrera singled to left to put two on with no outs. Rycraft laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third. After a line out to center, Adams singled to left, driving in a pair of runs to make it 3-0 Northwest.

– With one out in the fourth, Fort hit a single to left and then proceeded to record his first stolen base of the season. Adams continued his hot streak and roped a double to left, scoring Fort to make it 4-1 Bearcats.

– Hrdlicka hit his second home run of the season in the fifth. With two down and Handzlik on first after he reached on a one-out single, Hrdlicka lifted a pitch over the right center wall to give Northwest a 6-1 lead.

– After a pair of strikeouts in the top of the eighth, Herrera singled to center and Rycraft followed it with an infield single to second. Fort doubled to right center, allowing Herrera to score from second, making it 7-1.

Up Next

– Northwest will face Oklahoma Christian on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the second game of the three-game series.

— Northwest Athletics —