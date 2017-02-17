California murder suspects arrested in St. Joe waive extradition

Click to view slideshow.

Two people arrested in St. Joseph in connection with a California homicide investigation waived extradition Friday.

As we reported, Coty Sutton, 26 and Amber Anderson, 22 were arrested Feb. 7 on fugitive warrants from California. Sutton was taken into custody during a police raid at a home near 30th and Angelique. He is charged with murder and robbery. In an initial court appearance before Associate Judge Rebecca Spencer, Sutton waived his right to an extradition hearing. Officials in Modesto, California now have ten days to return Sutton to California.

Anderson was arrested at a home in the 3000 block of Sylvanie Street. She is charged with being an accessory to murder. Anderson cried during her first appearance, as Judge Keith Marquart explained the charges in California and the extradition process. Anderson also waived her right to an extradition hearing, and is expected to be returned to California within ten days.

The pair are accused in connection with a homicide investigation in Stanislaus County, California. Police say the victim, Patrick Hutchings, 56, of Modesto, California, died of multiple stab wounds on November 26.