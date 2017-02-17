City beings tree removal for Blacksnake Creek project

The City of St. Joseph said tree removal has begun for construction of the new stormwater conveyance from Blacksnake Cree to the Missouri River.

The work extends from the area of the new inlet structure north of Karnes Road, along the conveyance route, to the downstream portion of Roy’s Branch, where the new conveyance system will discharge the re-routed stormwater. There are several areas along the conveyance route where the city said it will be necessary to remove trees.

Worley Services Inc. was awarded the contract for the tree removal process. This portion of the project is expected to be complete later this spring.

As we reported earlier this week, the St. Joseph City Council on Monday voted to exercise eminent domain for the final two tracts of real estate needed for construction of the Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement Project.

The $63 million project will include a conveyance tunnel to carry stormwater from Blacksnake Creek to the Missouri River. It’s part of a mandate from the federal government, with the goal of reducing sewer overflows into the Missouri River.