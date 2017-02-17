Court appearance held for man suspected of chasing and ramming ex’es vehicle

A St. Joseph man appeared in court Friday on charges stemming from a rollover crash on Easton Road Tuesday that investigators say was no accident.

Authorities say Jerad Carr-Green was chasing a car with his ex-girlfriend and two other people inside and allegedly rammed his truck into the car deliberately. A court filing also says shots were fired from the car prior to both vehicles crashing.

Carr-Green is charged with second-degree assault and had his initial court appearance Friday.

Judge Keith Marquart scheduled a preliminary hearing March 3. The defendant will apply for a public defender.

Carr-Green is being held in the Buchanan County jail, unable to post $25,000 bail.