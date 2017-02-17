Drug trafficking suspect arrested after noise complaint appears in court

A St. Joseph man arrested for drug trafficking by police investigating a noise complaint appeared in a Buchanan County courtroom Friday.

As we reported, a resident called dispatchers to complain about a man in a Mazda revving the engine in the 2800 block of Sylvanie on Feb. 11. Officers spotted a Mazda, and smelled marijuana. A court affidavit asserts that they tried to arrest Johnathan Hatheway, but he fled. He was taken into custody about two blocks away according to the affidavit.

Police seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, more than $4,400 in cash and a loaded Smith andWesson 9mm pistol. They also found a digital scale and plastic baggies in the vehicle, according to the court filing.

Hatheway was charged with one count of drug trafficking in the second degree, a class-b felony which, upon conviction, mandates a prison sentence of from five to 15 years.

Buchanan County Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart scheduled the case for the preliminary hearing docket March 3. Hatheway remains in custody in the Buchanan County Jail, unable to post $25,000 bail.