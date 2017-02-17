MWSU softball splits two games on day one of 8-State Classic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The Missouri Western softball team (7-3) split two games on day one of the Arkansas Monticello 8-State Classic.

The Griffons got a late two-run home run from Katie Klosterman to defeat Minnesota State (5-1) in the first game, then gave up four late runs in a 6-3 loss to Illinois-Springfield (2-0) in the day one finale.

NOTABLES

– Morgan Rathmann tied the MWSU career stolen bases with her 82nd stolen base in the Minnesota State game. She also tied the MWSU single game record with three steals in the game

– Katie Klosterman’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh broke a 1-1 tie with Minnesota State and gave the Griffons the lead they needed to win

– The Griffons hit three home runs on the day – Klosterman’s and one each from Riley Wilson and Sydney Washington against Illinois-Springfield

– Missouri Western led Illinois-Springfield 2-0 after two innings then took a 3-2 lead on Washington’s homer in the third before giving up three in the fifth and one in the sixth

– Missouri Western batted .315 and slugged .519 on the day

– Griffon pitchers walked 12 and hit three batters on the day

TOP PERFORMERS

– Shelbie Atwell continued her torrid opening pace, going 4-for-6 at the plate with a double and an RBI. She is batting .500 on the season

– Washington was 4-for-8 with a double, a home run, a run and an RBI

– Rathmann was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and the three stolen bases in game one

– Barbara Billingsley improved to 4-1 on the season with the win over Minnesota State,

UP NEXT

Missouri Western takes on Upper Iowa (0-2) at 11 a.m., Saturday in Bentonville before facing Minnesota Duluth (1-1) at approximately 1 p.m.

— MWSU Athletics —