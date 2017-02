A new store featuring western apparel and decor held its grand opening Friday in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of The Fort located at 3800 S. Belt Highway.

A spokesman for the store said the building is historic to the area and has been completely remodeled and boasts 25,000 sq feet. Cars filled the parking lot Friday morning as shoppers turned out to check out the business.