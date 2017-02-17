Obituaries February 15-16

JoAnn Brewer

1935-2017

JoAnn Marie (Grace) Brewer, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at the home of her daughter in Ferrelview, Mo.

JoAnn was born February 7, 1935 to Clyde and Mary Litson Grace in St. Joseph. JoAnn was a 1953 graduate of Benton High School. Soon after graduating, she began her career with Hallmark Cards. In October 1962, she returned to St. Joseph where she married Norman Brewer where they started a family. She later moved to Platte City where she resided for several years before eventually returning to her beloved St. Joseph. JoAnn was a member of the T-Cinco Club and loved art of all kinds.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband Norman in 2003; and sister, Peggy Zager.

Survivors include her children, Christine Scrivens, Douglas Brewer, Kenneth Brewer, Constance Brewer, and David Brewer; a goddaughter, Deborah Reinking; seven grandchildren and dear friend Barbara Campbell.

Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Friday at Clark-Sampson Funeral Home with interment to follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday at Clark-Sampson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to M’Shoogy’s Animal Rescue.

Online obituary and guestbook at www.clarksampson.com

Gaylord E. Garrison

1945-2017

Gaylord E. Garrison,71, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 15,2017 with his sons at his side. We believe he went home to be with God.

He was born September 22, 1945 to Gaylord A. and Dixie (Coker) Garrison. They preceded him in death.

Gaylord married Barbara Sue Ann Hubbard on September 15, 1968. She preceded him in death on November 7, 1977.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge; Thirty-Second degree Scottish Rite Mason and Moila Country Club.

Gaylord was a dedicated father, raising two young sons after his wife’s passing. He was a Division Manager for Ore-Ida Foods for 20 years and was well liked by all who knew him.

Survivors include sons: Robert Garrison (Michelle), Springfield, Missouri and Ryan Garrison, Faucett, Missouri; grandson Grant Garrison; sister: Gaylia Garrison; his beloved dog Dixie; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests memorial donations be made to M’Shoogy’s Animal Rescue, 11519 State Highway C, Savannah, Missouri, 64485. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

John “Jack” H. Cunningham, II

1941-2017

John “Jack” H. Cunningham, II, 75, Union Star, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

He was born July 8, 1941 to John, Sr. and Mary (Conrad) Cunningham in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and worked for many years for Mead Westab.

Jack married Linda Carmichael on June 2, 1962.

Mr. Cunningham was a former member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Margaret “Peg” Coder.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda Cunningham, of the home; children, Kemberly Puckett, Union Star, Missouri, Gina Cunningham, Atlanta, Georgia, James Cunningham (Leidy Acosta), Milford, Pennsylvania, Jeff Cunningham (Sheila), Union Star, Missouri and Cindy Brunette (Joe), St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Parkinson’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Shirley Marie Sutton

1945-2017

Shirley Marie Sutton 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at her home. She was born November 15, 1945 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Velma and Charles Mott. She attended Lafayette High School then married Adrian Sutton January 12, 1963 and he survives of the home. She worked at Skaggs drug store then Osco Drugs for over 20 years, and she also worked at the Snack Bar at the Firefighter Hall. She was very devoted to her children, grandchildren, and husband and she was a Christian. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Luella Russell. Survivors include, husband, Adrian Sutton of the home, daughters, Adrianna (Jerry) Mahler, King City, MO, Deborah Chamber (Maford Stevenson) St, Joseph, MO, son, David (Jolene) Sutton, St. Joseph, MO, six grandchildren: Johnathan Gust, Dorinda Chambers, Amber Nuding, Sidney Stevenson, Tyler Guess, and Tom Sutton, as well as numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Bobby Edwin Wise

1931-2017

Bobby Edwin Wise 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday February 16, 2017 at his home. He was born July 26, 1931 in King City, Missouri son of the late Ora & Ira Wise. He married Marilyn Scholtz on October 7, 1983 and she survives of the home. He worked many years as an Industrial Refrigeration Contractor. He enjoyed gardening and going to Branson with his family and friends. He was a member of Francis Street First United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, MO. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, son, Eddie Wise, former wife, Doris Klinginsmith, three sisters: Wyvonia Jones, Carmelita Akins, and Phyllis Campbell. He is survived by wife, Marilyn Wise of the home, daughters, Leslye Wise of St. Joseph, Debra Oliver of Columbia, MO, sons, Bob (Cindy) Wise of Fillmore, MO, Tony Wise of St. Joseph, MO, Ted (Lisa) Wise of Overland Park, KS, Brian (Angela) Parker of Chino, CA, 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and his sister, Lova (Charles) Shipp of King City, MO. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday March 4, 2017 at the King City Cemetery. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested, in lieu of flowers, to the Nebraska Organ Transplant and Rehabilitation Center at the University of NE, 983285 Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE 68198-3285.

Sandra M. Byous

1941-2017

Sandra M. Byous, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri , formerly of Helena, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born December 21, 1941 in Hannibal, Missouri to Lahman and Darlene (Wasson) Brock, they preceded her in death.

Sandra married John Byous July 20, 1963, he survives of the home.

She was a member of United Methodist Church in Helena, Missouri. She and her husband John were owners/operators of Byous Milk Hauling. Sandra also worked at Savannah R3 School District as a cafeteria cook. She later retired after eight years with Easton Machine Works.

Sandra was very active in fast pitch softball. She and her friends ran the concession stand at the ballpark in Helena, Missouri. She was also involved in the Savannah Sports Club while her children were in school. Sandra loved to shop.

Additional survivors include daughter, Tracie Garrett (Pat); son, Troy Byous (Patty); grandchildren, Johnna Wallingford (Cody), Brock Garrett, Alec and Drew Byous; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Elisabeth “Libbi” Linn Arnold

1959-2017

Elisabeth L. “Libbi” Arnold, 58, Atchison, Kansas passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS.

Funeral services for Libbi Arnold are pending at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison, KS.