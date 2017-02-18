Calcium CT scan debuts in Maryville for heart health

A calcium scoring, low-dose CT scan has been introduced at a Maryville hospital to help identify risks for heart disease.

In a news release, SSM Health St. Francis said the quick, painless screening does not require a doctor’s order, and results may be received the same day.

“That this year, one out of every two deaths in the U.S. will be the result of cardiovascular disease,”said Rita Miller, SSM Health St. Francis Community Relations Manager. “It’s the number one cause of death in America. It can strike anyone: men and women of all ages, races, and economic classes.”

The hospital said because calcium is a marker of CAD, the amount of calcium detected on a cardiac CT scan is a helpful prognostic tool.

Miller said the coronary artery calcium scoring charge is $50 and payment is required at the time of service. She said health insurance does not normally cover the cost of this screening exam.

You can make an appointment directly by calling 660-562-7907, For more information or to answer questions, contact the Imaging Services department at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, 660-562-7907.