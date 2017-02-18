Griffons drop seventh straight as they come up short at Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Missouri Western men’s basketball team fell on the road to Pittsburg State 65-63. It is Missouri Western’s second consecutive one possession loss.

NOTABLES

– Pittsburg State’s Elijah Gaines scored the game-winning lay-up with four seconds remaining

– Aaron Emmanuel knocked down two free-throws to tie the game with 20 seconds left

– Missouri Western was 12-16 from the free-throw line

– Griffons were 6-11 from three-point in the first half but just 1-10 in the second half

– MWSU had four players score in double-figures

TOP PERFORMERS

– TJ Evans scored 19 points, he has now scored double figures in 15 of the last 17 games

– Aaron Emmanuel netted 12 points, 10 of those coming in the second half

– Isaiah Hicks had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Gorillas

UP NEXT

Missouri Western returns to the MWSU Fieldhouse to host Lincoln at 7:30 p.m on Thursday, Feb 23.

— MWSU Athletics —