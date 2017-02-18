Missouri Western’s upset bid at No. 7 Pitt State comes up short

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Missouri Western women’s basketball team fell at #7 Pittsburg State 74-58. The Griffons fall to 19-7 this season and 11-6 in the MIAA.

NOTABLES

– Pittsburg State shot 24-27 from the free-throw line, while Missouri Western was 5-8

– The Griffons made three more field goals than the Gorillas and shot 43 percent from the field

– Missouri Western forced PSU into 14 turnovers

– MWSU ended the third quarter on a 14-2 run to trail by one point heading into the final quarter

– The Gorillas started an 18-2 run with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter

– PSU outrebounded MWSU 41-25, including 16 offensive boards

TOP PERFORMERS

– Sefulu Faavae finished with 12 points, shooting 60 percent from the field

– Chelsea Dewey scored 11 points, dished out five assists and recorded only one turnover

– Madison Northcutt had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Pittsburg State

UP NEXT

Missouri Western returns to the MWSU Fieldhouse to host Lincoln at 5:30 p.m on Thursday, Feb 23.

— MWSU Athletics —