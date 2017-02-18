Students take the stage at Nebraska concert series

Students working behind the scenes at performances in Nebraska will get their chance to take the stage this weekend.

Jan Chism Wright is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Brownville Concert Series. Wright said this is the 27th season of the concert series.

“It is a non-profit organization with a mission for student and community outreach,” Wright said. “Basically, we bring in top name talent, either nationally or internationally known performers, to a small, rural, underserved community to give exposure to, especially the students in the area, and also the community, to this wonderful talent.”

Wright said as part of their mission, they hire local high school and college students to work backstage.

“They get training in lighting and sound and putting on productions and basically all the aspects of performance and they get to interact with these famous performers that come from all over the world,” Wright said.

This is the first year that the students will be putting on a performance. Wright said she hopes it becomes an annual event.

“Our tech crew, they’re mostly behind the scenes, you don’t really get to see them, they make the show run smoothly,” Wright said. “Each of them are actually very good musicians in their own right and we want our audiences to know our backstage people better. We thought, what better way to do that than to have them perform so that our audience can see what talent we have working for us as well.”

Wright said the high school jazz band from Auburn, Nebraska, will be performing along with guitar, piano, vocal and other performances by students from Omaha and Falls City, Nebraska, and Rock Port, Missouri.

The performance will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Brownville Concert Hall in Brownville, Nebraska. For more information, call (402) 825-3331 or click here.