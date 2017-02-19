Amazonia woman killed in rollover crash



An Amazonia woman was killed Saturday morning in a rollover crash north of Savannah.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Haylee Smither, 21, was a passenger in a BMW that careened off of U.S. Highway 71 at Andrew County Road 152 shortly after 9:30 a.m. Satuday.

According to the crash report the car overturned several times ejecting Smither and then landing on top of her. She was transported to Mosaic Life Care where she later died.

The driver, 19-year-old Keith Ellis, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.