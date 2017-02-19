Dr. Suess celebration to be held in St. Joseph

A Dr. Seuss Birthday celebration will be held again in St. Joseph this March.

The Third Annual Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Brunch Bonanza will be held Saturday, March 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the Keatley Center (1202 S. 28th St.). Parents, caregivers, and families with pre-kindergarten children ages 6 and under are welcome to attend this event, co-sponsored by the St. Joseph Public Library, Parents as Teachers, Success By 6, and the Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph, MO. No sign-up is required for this free, fun-filled morning of books, brunch and interactive play.

At Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Brunch Bonanza, families will participate in activities, crafts and games to practice early literacy skills. Families with children age 6 and under will receive a complimentary brunch, complete with pancakes and green eggs and ham. In addition to Seuss-themed activities and a free meal, the St. Joseph Public Library will provide a free book for every child in attendance. Complimentary books and food will be provided on a first-come first-served basis.

This event is part of the St. Joseph Public Library’s Racing to Read program. Racing to Read events focus on promoting early literacy skills, through low or no-cost activities that families can easily replicate at home to boost their child’s reading readiness. Parents and caregivers have the opportunity to work with local child development experts, to practice pre-reading skills with their children in this fun and friendly atmosphere.

This event, as well as the Racing to Read program, is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. Please contact East Hills Children’s Librarian, Jess Gould, at 236-2136 for additional information about this event.

For questions or additional information, please contact the East Hills Library at 236-2136.