Griffon softball finishes 8-State Classic in Arkansas with two more wins

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The Missouri Western softball team won both its Sunday games to close out the Arkansas-Monticello 8-State Classic.

The Griffons went 5-1 on the weekend to improve to 11-3 on the season, and now prepare for six game in Hawaii. Sunday, Missouri Western defeated Minnesota Duluth 2-0 and William Jewell 10-2 in five innings.

NOTABLES

– The Griffons hit .325 through the six games with 52 total hits, 30 runs, eight doubles, one triple and seven home runs

– Griffon pitchers went 5-1 with five complete games and a 2.10 ERA

– As a team, the Griffons batted .350 with 154 RBIs with two outs

– In Sunday’s win over William Jewell, the Griffons scored eight of their 10 runs with two outs

TOP PERFORMERS (Sunday)

– Rebekah Mueller batted .750 Sunday (3-4) with two doubles

– Paige Shifflett batted .667 Sunday (4-6) with two doubles and five RBIs

– Shelbie Atwell went 3-for-7 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs

– Sydney Washington was 3-for-7 with two runs scored

– Kailey Green went 2-for-5 at the plate with there runs scored and a home run

– Morgan Rathmann hit her first home run since 2015 against Minnesota Duluth

– Barbara Billingsley picked up her second shutout of the season in the Minnesota Duluth win

TOP PERFORMERS (Weekend)

– Washington went 11-for-22 with two doubles, a home run and five runs scored

– Atwell went 9-for-13 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs

– Shifflett led the team with seven RBIs, and batted .412

– Rathmann batted .400 on the weekend with a double, triple, hmoe run and was 4-4 stealing bases

– Billingsley went 3-0 with three complete games and a 0.95 ERA

UP NEXT

Missouri Western travels to Hawaii to play three doubleheaders against Division II competition.

