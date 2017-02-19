Griffon softball finishes 8-State Classic in Arkansas with two more wins

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The Missouri Western softball team won both its Sunday games to close out the Arkansas-Monticello 8-State Classic.
The Griffons went 5-1 on the weekend to improve to 11-3 on the season, and now prepare for six game in Hawaii. Sunday, Missouri Western defeated Minnesota Duluth 2-0 and William Jewell 10-2 in five innings.
NOTABLES
– The Griffons hit .325 through the six games with 52 total hits, 30 runs, eight doubles, one triple and seven home runs
– Griffon pitchers went 5-1 with five complete games and a 2.10 ERA
– As a team, the Griffons batted .350 with 154 RBIs with two outs
– In Sunday’s win over William Jewell, the Griffons scored eight of their 10 runs with two outs
TOP PERFORMERS (Sunday)
– Rebekah Mueller batted .750 Sunday (3-4) with two doubles
– Paige Shifflett batted .667 Sunday (4-6) with two doubles and five RBIs
– Shelbie Atwell went 3-for-7 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs
– Sydney Washington was 3-for-7 with two runs scored
– Kailey Green went 2-for-5 at the plate with there runs scored and a home run
– Morgan Rathmann hit her first home run since 2015 against Minnesota Duluth
– Barbara Billingsley picked up her second shutout of the season in the Minnesota Duluth win
TOP PERFORMERS (Weekend)
– Washington went 11-for-22 with two doubles, a home run and five runs scored
– Atwell went 9-for-13 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs
– Shifflett led the team with seven RBIs, and batted .412
– Rathmann batted .400 on the weekend with a double, triple, hmoe run and was 4-4 stealing bases
– Billingsley went 3-0 with three complete games and a 0.95 ERA
UP NEXT
Missouri Western travels to Hawaii to play three doubleheaders against Division II competition.
— MWSU Athletics —