MWSU women’s tennis loses to Arkansas Tech Sunday

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western women’s tennis team (2-3) fell to Arkansas Tech 5-0 in the MWSU Winter Invitational. This was the second match of the spring season for Missouri Western.

MWSU dropped the doubles matches, 3-0. In singles matches, Joanna Abreu Roman lost a tiebreaker in the first set, and dropped the match in the second set. When ATU clinched the match, The Griffons had two matches in the third set and one still in the first set.

Missouri Western’s second match of the day against Newman University was rescheduled to a later date. MWSU will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 26 against Creighton University at Genesis Health Club with first serve set for 10 a.m.

