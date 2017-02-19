Parks and Rec announces registration for spring programs

The City of St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities department announced registration dates for spring activities.

The Rec Center will host an adult pickleball league on Thursday nights for eight weeks. The first match will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th. The league will only consist of doubles matches played on a badminton-sized court using a wooden or composite pickleball paddle, pickleball net, and a small plastic wiffle ball. Cost is $70.00 per team or $35.00 per person. Registration is open now through Thursday, March 2nd. Contact the REC Center at (816) 271-5512 for more information.

Registration is underway for WelcomeMat Youth Judo classes. This a six week class session beginning March 14th with classes to be held at the REC Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration ends March 10th for the March and April sessions. For more information, visit welcomematjudoclub.com or email STJWelcomeMat@gmail.com.

Registration for swimming lessons at the indoor MWSU pool is available online. Contact Jende Smith at (816) 271-5519 for more information about swimming lessons.

Registration for RecConnect Camp begins March 1st. RecConnect Camp will take place Monday through Friday May 22nd through August 11th. Camp is for ages 6 to 12 with full day or morning only spots available. During RecConnect Camp, campers will participate in a variety of lifetime sports, games and activities. Full day campers will be going on educational and recreational field trips daily. Registration will continue until camp is full. For more information, contact the REC Center at (816) 271-5512.

Little Ballers summer basketball league registration begins on March 1st and runs thru April 12th. Little Ballers is specifically for Kindergarten through third grade with games played on Wednesday evenings. Register for Little Ballers at the REC Center.

For the adults, adult softball and kickball registration begins Monday, March 6th and runs through Wednesday, April 15th and men’s fastpitch registration runs from March 6th thru Wednesday, April 19th. Registration is online or in person at the Parks Administration Building, 1920 Grand Avenue. For more information, contact David Cavin or Jannie Castanada at (816) 271-5500.

Youth Summer Volleyball team registration will take place from April 1st through May 1st at the REC Center. Games will be held on Tuesday evenings.