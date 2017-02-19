Planned road work for northwest Missouri, Feb. 20 – 26

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Feb. 20 – 26 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

Atchison County

Route B – Pothole patching, Feb. 21 – 22

Route KK – Pothole patching, Feb. 23

Route Z – Pothole patching, Feb. 24

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Pothole patching, Feb. 21 – 24

Route 116 – From Route M to Route V for sealing, Feb. 21 – 24

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the Route 13 overpass for bridge maintenance, Feb. 21 – 24, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Hamilton during the closure.

Carroll County

Route D – From U.S. Route 36 (Livingston County) to Route C for pothole patching, Feb. 23 – 24

Clinton County

Route 33 – From Isley Drive to SE 209th Street for drainage work, Feb. 21 – 24

DeKalb County

Route J – CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to Route 6 for a culvert replacements, Feb. 21 – 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route A – For sealing, Feb. 22 – 24

Gentry County

Route H – From Route Z to Route V for drainage work, Feb. 21

U.S. Route 136 – From Route W to the Nodaway County line for pothole patching, Feb. 21 – 24

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – North of the city limits of Trenton for drainage work, Feb. 21 – 24

Route WW – CLOSED from Route 6 to SW 62nd Avenue for a culvert replacement, Feb. 21, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED from SW 62nd Avenue to SW 58th Avenue for a culvert replacement, Feb. 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED from Route W to SW 58th Avenue for a culvert replacement, Feb. 23, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – At the I-35 overpass for maintenance, Feb. 22 – 23

Route DD – CLOSED from Route T to 270th Avenue for a culvert replacement, Feb. 22 – 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Interstate 35 – Northbound from mile marker 97 to Route A near mile marker 99 for sealing, Feb. 23 – 24

Route DD – CLOSED from 280th Street to East 290th Avenue for a culvert replacement, Feb. 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Mound City to the city limits of Oregon for shoulder work and pothole patching, Feb. 21 – 24

Linn County

Route DD – For culvert repair, Feb. 22

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – From the Carroll County line to the Grundy County line for pothole patching, Feb. 21 – 22

Route D – From U.S. Route 36 to Route C (Carroll County) for pothole patching, Feb. 23 – 24

Mercer County

Route P – CLOSED at the Brushy Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed through February 2017.

U.S. Routes 65 and 136 – For shoulder work, Feb. 21 – 24

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Feb. 21 – 24

Putnam County

Route 149 – CLOSED from Route AA to 245th Street for a culvert replacement, Feb. 22 – 23, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route 149 – CLOSED from 245th Street to Route O for a culvert replacement, Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.