Students to take part in mock interviews at Northwest

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University Career Services is encouraging students to participate in networking opportunities and gather information about future careers during its upcoming Mock Interview and Career days.

Mock Interview Day is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the J.W. Jones Student Union. Eachinterview lasts about 40 minutes, including 20 minutes for an interview and 10 to 15 minutes for a resume critique and feedback.

Mock Interview Day helps students gain interviewing experience by meeting face-to-face with real employers.

Additionally, Northwest’s spring Career Day and Education Expo will take place Thursday, March 9, in the Lamkin Activity Center. The Education Expo is a career fair designed to connect qualified teaching applicants with prospective employers.

School districts attending the Education Expo will represent Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Employers attending Career Day represent a variety of industries, including companies such as Cerner, C.H. Robinson, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and AgriVision Group. Registrations are received daily and will total more than 100 employers and graduate schools.

For more information, contact Career Services at 660.562.1250 or www.nwmissouri.edu/careerserv.