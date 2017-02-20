8-year-old seriously hurt riding dirt bike

emergency featureA Stanberry child was transported with serious injuries after a dirt bike crash Sunday in Gentry County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was driving a Honda dirt bike (50 CC) in the front yard of a home on 440th Rd. just two miles north of Stanberry around 5:10 p.m.  The patrol said the kid ran into a fence and was thrown from the bike.  He was transported by ambulance to the ambulance barn and then life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.   His injuries were listed as serious on the patrol’s crash report.