Chance of thunderstorms with temps near 70

Light rain chances remain across the area today. Look for well above normal temperatures to continue through Thursday, with readings 20 to 30 degrees above seasonal levels. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Washington’s Birthday: Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 5 p.m. High near 71. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.