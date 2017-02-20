High School Basketball Scores – Monday, February 20

GIRLS
Central 63 (16-6, 6-3 Suburban)
Liberty North 57

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16 1ST ROUND
1 Trenton 54
8 Bishop LeBlond 12

5 Hamilton 51
4 South Harrison 38

2 East Buchanan 55
7 Maryville 32

3 Lathrop 46
6 Brookfield 30

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 1ST ROUND
1 Mid-Buchanan 88
8 Maysville 32

4 Plattsburg 57
5 Tarkio 37

2 Gallatin 57
7 Polo 33

3 Stanberry 66
6 Princeton 22

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 1ST ROUND
1 DeKalb 53
8 Union Star 9

4 Stewartsville 52
5 Osborn 27

2 North Andrew 54
7 St. Joseph Christian 35

3 King City 51
6 South Holt 13