Jayhawks’ Jackson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for sixth time

IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league, the conference announced Monday. This is the sixth time this season Jackson has earned the honor which is a Kansas record for newcomers.

Jackson averaged 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in Kansas victories against No. 9/12 West Virginia, 84-80 in overtime, and at No. 4/4 Baylor, 67-65. In the West Virginia win, Jackson posted his team-leading ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Detroit native was 6-for-8 from the free throw line and had a career-high five steals against the Mountaineers. In the victory at Baylor, Jackson scored 16 points, including four dunks, on 7-of-14 shooting with four blocked shots.

Jackson’s six Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors ties for the third most in the 21-year history of the conference. The nearest Jayhawk with as many Big 12 weekly newcomer nods is guard Tyshawn Taylor’s four during the 2010-11 season. Kansas State’s Michael Beasley earned the honor eight times in 2007-08 and Oklahoma’s Willie Warren seven times in 2008-09. Jackson is tied with Texas’ Kevin Durant (2006-07) and Iowa State’s Marquis Gilstrap (2009-10) with six.

Being a two-time Big 12 Player of the Week in 2016-17, Jackson has earned a conference weekly honor eight times this season. His eight times are more than any other Jayhawk in the history of the conference surpassing Nick Collison’s seven times from 2000-03.

— KU Athletics —