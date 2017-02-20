Obituaries February 17-18

Jason Michael Tassi

1982-2017

Jason Michael Tassi, 34, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away

Friday, February 17, 2017.

He was born October 9, 1982 to loving parents, Doug and Joanie (Bimbi) Tassi. Together with his older brother Sean, Jason had many adventures in Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington, Kansas and South Dakota. He talked to his mom every day and enjoyed outdoor trips with his dad. Jason was a fun-loving, kind, gentle and a fierce hockey player. In May 2012, Jason became the proud father of Preston Tassi. He delighted in his son and marveled at his ability.

Jason attended Electricians School in Des Moines, Iowa. He took pride in his workmanship and was known for getting the job done and the soulful music he played while doing it. Jason loved family gatherings and traditions. He made (and shared) the best jerky in town and spent hours twisting tiny tortellini pasta each Christmas season.

Jason will be lovingly remembered by parents, Doug and Joanie; son, Preston; fiancé Lacey Rose, and her son Jackson; brother, Sean Tassi (Elizabeth); grandfather, Roland Bimbi; He will also be dearly missed by his niece, Greta Tassi, and nephew, August Tassi.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Bimbi and Ernest and Ethel Tassi.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Moebius Syndrome Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Terry “Mario” Lee Harless

1951-2017

Terry “Mario” Lee Harless 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. He was born May 14, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Geraldine & Raymond Harless. He married Alice Chaney on December 29, 1990, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Central High School, and retired from Central High School after 25 years of service as the Custodian and Maintenance Engineer. He enjoyed NASCAR, KC Chiefs & KC Royals, Old Cars, he also enjoyed going to his daughters volleyball and basketball games. He was a member of the Community of Christ Church RLDS. Mario was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Harless. He is survived by wife, Alice Harless of the home, mother, Geraldine L Harless of St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Holly Kress (Bryce Dixon ) of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Jamie Harless, and son, Cody Harless, grandchildren, Chelsey, Shane, Danica, Kaelyn, Carter, Hayden, and Hudson, and his brother, Bob (Mary) Harless of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday with a Celebration of Life to start at 7:00 PM at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services.

Virginia L Spillman

1922-2017

Virginia L Spillman, 94, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born August 12, 1922 in Troy, KS, daughter of the late Malinda and Louis Martin. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1940. She was a Homemaker, who was always a good dresser, who loved to dance and spend time with her family. She was a member of the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harley Spillman, two brothers, Louis and Howard Martin, and a grandson, Wes Nigh. Survivors include, four daughters, Diane L. Wright, Harlene (James) Pankau, Connie (Dick) Smothers, and Shirley Melton (Larry Herring) all of St. Joseph, MO, seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home with Elder Sam Church officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Compasive Care Hospice.

Annabel June Lee

2017-2017

Annabel June Lee, Savannah, Missouri was born and passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Samuel O. Lee and Tabitha Hall, grandmother, Judy Hovey; great-grandparents, Howard and June Hovey.

Survivors include parents, Sam Lee and Tiffany Hovey; sisters, Serenity and Destiny; brother, Aiden; grandparents, Dean Hovey, Jerry Worden and Bernice Archer; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses or to donate online please visit Annabel’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.