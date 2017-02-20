Safety course to be held ahead of summer boating season

A full class is expected for would-be boaters next month in St. Joseph.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, since Jan., 1 of 2005, every person born after Jan., 1 of 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes is required to carry a boating safety identification card. Sgt. Jake Angle said at Troop H they’re getting ready for boating season with a free class on boating safety.

“They’re going to be going over a lot of the Missouri laws that are required when you’re out there boating,” Angle said. “There’s a lot more to it then people realize.”

Sign-ups are being taken now for the certification course that will be held Saturday, March 25th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Troop H Headquarters on N. Belt Highway. Angle said he anticipates all the spots to fill-up prior to the start of the class.

“If people are interested in it they definitely need to sign up,” Angle said. “The weather is starting to warm up, people are starting to get the boats out and get them ready for boating season. It’s just that time of year that it’s a good time to offer these types of classes. Plus, there’s people out there who may not have their boater education certification card.”

He said, participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15. To sign up visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website, www.mshp.dps.mo.gov. A Boat Safety Education & Certification link can be found on the left side of the Patrol’s home page under training.

“When we’re talking about people going out there and getting out on the water the same rules apply that apply on the road. Don’t consume alcohol and try to operate a vessel on the water. It impairs your judgement, it impairs your coordination, your ability,” Angle said. “We encourage people to wear their life jacket the whole time they’re in the vessel. It’s just safe. If there’s a crash and you become unconscious and enter the water and you don’t have a life jacket that’s not a good thing.”

According to the patrol’s boating/drowning report in 2016 there were 44 fatalities due to boat/drowning incidents in Missouri from April to December.