Tree removal begins for Blacksnake Creek project

Click to view slideshow.Tree removal has begun to clear the way for the stormwater conveyance from Blacksnake Creek to the Missouri River. The project is part of the Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Project, one of nine projects contained in the city’s Long Term Control Plan,

There are several areas along the conveyance route where they are cutting down trees.

Worley Services Inc. was awarded the contract for the tree removal process. This portion of the project is expected to be complete later this spring.