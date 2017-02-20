Trenton man injured in crash involving possible DWI

A man is in the hospital after a crash Sunday in Grundy County possibly involving a DWI.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenton Whitt, 40 of Trenton was driving a 1999 GMC Sierra shortly before 8 p.m. on US 65 about 7 miles north of Trenton. The patrol said Whitt lost control of the vehicle and began skidding on the roadway then went off the west side of the road, down an embankment and into a ravine where the vehicle his some large rocks. The vehicle then went airborne and his some trees before coming to rest in the ravine facing east on its tailgate. Whitt was transported with what was described as moderate injuries to Wright Memorial Hospital. According to the patrol’s arrest reports, Whitt is being investigated for allegedly driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and no seat belt.