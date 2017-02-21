Day Without Immigrants Protests Slowed some Meatpacking Operations

Last week’s Day Without Immigrants protests caused some slowdowns at meatpacking operations in the United States, but Tyson Foods and Cargill said all plants were operational last Thursday. A Cargill spokesperson told meat industry publication Meatingplace the impact was “minimal,” and a Tyson Foods spokesperson said absentee levels at some locations were “higher than normal,” but noted all plants were operating. North American Meat Institute President Barry Carpenter said some operations were slowed or modified because of the protests across the nation. Carpenter said: “We respect the rights of our employees to express themselves,” noting that the meat industry has long supported comprehensive immigration reform. Media reports listed several types of business closures, largely in urban areas, and including grocery stores and restaurants from fast food to fine dining.