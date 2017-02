Area realtors report another big month for home sales in January.

According to new numbers from the St. Joseph Regional Association of Realtors, sales in the nine-county area were just over $11.9 million in January, up more than 72% from a year earlier.

The organization says realtors sold 81 homes, up about 40% from the January, 2016 total of 58 homes sold.

Last year, the association reported more than $187 million in home sales, the largest total in more than five years.