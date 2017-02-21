MWSU’s Billingsley named MIAA Pitcher of the Week

ST. JOSEPH – First-year Missouri Western softball pitcher Barbara Billingsley has racked up some honors after her third week of pitching for the Griffons.

The junior transfer was named MIAA Pitcher of the Week and Fastpitch News Pitcher of the Week after going 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA at the Arkansas Monticello 8-State Classic this past weekend.

Billingsley improved to 6-1 on the season with three wins in three starts, four appearances, over the weekend. She picked up wins over Minnesota State, Arkansas Tech and Minnesota Duluth, going the distance in all three games and shutting out Minnesota Duluth. In four appearances, Billingsley limited opposing batters to a .222 average, allowed just three runs and 18 hits in 22 innings pitched.

It’s the second weekly honor for Griffon softball already this season after Katie Klosterman was named MIAA Hitter of the Week after week one of the season. The Griffons are now 11-3 on the season.

— MWSU Athletics —