Prosecutor’s office releases statement in officer-involved shooting investigation

The Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office has released the results of an autopsy and said it is working with authorities in connection with an investigation after a man was killed in officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

According to the release, Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins has confirmed his office is working closely with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the investigation into a confirmed St. Joseph Police Department involved shooting that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Jason Fanning.

As we previously reported, the St. Joseph man was fatally wounded in the shooting incident that took place at the intersection of 20th and Charles St. after Captain Jeff Wilson said an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Fanning, allegedly the driver of the vehicle was hit during the incident and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Scorggins said the preliminary autopsy report indicates Fanning was killed by a single, penetrating gunshot wound.

“There remains a lot of additional work yet to be done,” Scroggins said. “I met today for approximately two hours to review preliminary information with investigators and discuss additional steps that need to be taken.”

Police previously told us the officer has been placed on administrative leave. Scroggins said the investigation remains ongoing.