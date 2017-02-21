Robbery suspect appears in court

An 18-year-old St. Joseph woman appeared in court Tuesday for circuit court arraignment on charges stemming from an armed robbery last month at a local cell phone store.

(As we reported) Shania Harness and co-defendant Isaiah Williams were charged with first-degree robbery after a stickup at the Metro PCS store at 3202 South Belt January 17. Witnesses said the pair entered the store, pointed firearms at customers and employees, and demanded cash.

The suspects fled, but an employee got a description of the suspects and their vehicle and gave officers the information. The vehicle was located a short time later by a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Harness waived formal circuit court arraignment before Judge Patrick Robb, who scheduled her next court appearance March 13. Thomas is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.