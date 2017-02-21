Senate Agriculture Committee Holding Farm Bill Field Hearing

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold its first farm bill field hearing this week in Kansas. The hearing, planned for Thursday at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, will feature testimony from a variety of agricultural producers, according to committee sources. Titled “Hearing from the Heartland: Perspectives on the 2018 Farm Bill from Kansas,” committee members will get an update on “what is working and what is not working in farm country,” according to Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, A Kansas Republican. The field hearing will follow the House Agriculture Committee’s pre-farm bill hearing last week. The Senate Agriculture Committee will live stream the hearing online www.ag.senate.gov. A time for the hearing had not been confirmed as of Friday afternoon.