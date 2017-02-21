Warm temperatures continue

Above normal temperatures will continue over the next several days. An elevated concern for fire weather conditions is expected Wednesday afternoon. The next chance for rain arrives Thursday into Friday. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.