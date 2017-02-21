Washington’s 36 not enough as Kansas women fall to Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Redshirt junior guard Jessica Washington registered a career-high night, but it wasn’t enough to slow Iowa State, as the Cyclones prevailed with a 90-75 victory over the Jayhawks on Tuesday night inside Allen Fieldhouse.

In the first meeting with the Cyclones (16-11, 7-9 Big 12), Washington was limited to just four points in Ames, but the Tulsa, Oklahoma native responded in the second meeting with a career-best 36 points, the most by a Jayhawk since the 2011 season.

Washington not only led Kansas (8-19, 2-14 Big 12), but )led all scorers for the 10th time in Big 12 Conference action after pouring in 36 points behind a 12-for-19 (.613) effort from the field. Washington has posted double figures in 21 games this season, including 10 contests with 20 or more points and two with 30 or more. Sophomore guard Jayde Christopher contributed eight points, in addition to three assists and one rebound.

The Cyclones had five players in double figures and sophomore forward Meredith Burkhall led the way for Iowa State with 20 points. Senior guard Seanna Johnson netted 18 points and junior guard Emily Durr added 17 points. Redshirt junior guard Jadda Buckley posted 14 points, while sophomore guard Bridget Carleton contributed 10 to round out the 90-point effort from the Cyclones’ offense.

Iowa State grabbed the first points of the game with a jumper from Buckley, but Junior guard Chayla Cheadle added a layup to score the first points for the Jayhawks and even the score. Iowa State quickly responded, jumping out to lead 9-2 with a 7-0 run. Washington fought back with a 3-pointer and a layup on the following possession, cutting Iowa State’s lead to just four. With every move that Washington and the Jayhawks made, Iowa State had an answer as Buckley hit a 3-pointer. To end the quarter, sophomore guard Aisia Robertson stole the ball, setting Cheadle up for a layup, bringing the Jayhawks within six points of the Cyclones, 22-16.

Durr kicked off the second quarter with a 3-point basket, helping Iowa State extend its lead to 11 points. Redshirt sophomore guard McKenzie Calvert forced another Cyclone turnover, one of just 10 in the ballgame, hustling back down the court for a layup. Feeding off the momentum, sophomore guard Kylee Kopatich sank her first bucket of the game, converting two more points off turnovers. In the final minute of the quarter Christopher recorded yet another steal, throwing Washington a pass outside the arc to sink another 3-pointer before the half. Despite the hot shooting from Washington, Kansas headed into intermission trialing the Cyclones, 38-29.

Washington sparked momentum early in the third quarter with a 3-point play, one of three on the night. The following possession Washington added another layup, bringing her to her ninth game with 20 or more points. The Cyclones answered with a 3-pointer from Durr, but Christopher responded with the Jayhawks fourth 3-pointer of the game. Iowa State proceeded to go on a 7-0 run, lengthening its lead late in the third period. Washington capitalized on another 3-point play opportunity, cutting into ISU’s advantage once again. Assisted by Kopatich, Calvert recorded her second 3-pointer of the night as Kansas’ offense continued to fight back and put a dent in its deficit. With a minute to play in the quarter, Christopher contributed another 3-point basket and senior forward Sydney Umeri knocked down her first jump shot of the night just before the buzzer. Despite the Jayhawks efforts, the Cyclones still held a 14-point lead, 67-53, heading into the final 10 minutes.

Just as the third quarter began, Washington registered a 3-point play for the first points of the period, bringing her to 30 points – her second 30-point effort of the season. Washington then hit another 3-pointer to break her previous career high of 31 points. Kansas made 11 triples against Iowa State, the sixth time this season to make 10 or more. Durr responded with back-to-back 3-point field goals, extending the Cyclone’s lead to 20 points. Adding to the Jayhawks bench points, senior guard Timeka O’Neal sunk her first 3-pointer of the night, followed by another 3-pointer from Kopatich, then Washington. O’Neal added one more 3-point basket to chip away at Iowa State’s lead. Despite their efforts from the 3-point line, the Jayhawk defense was unable to stop the Cyclones. Iowa State defeated Kansas, 90-75, to sweep the 2017 series.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its 2016-17 home slate with Kansas State on Saturday, Feb. 25 Tipoff for the second matchup with the Wildcats is slated for 2 p.m.

