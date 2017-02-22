20 arrested in Drug Strike Force operation

A joint operation Tuesday in Buchanan County led to the round-up of 20 people during a strike force operation.

The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force assisted by the Sheriff’s Department and the St. Joseph Police Department arrested 10 defendants on drug charges as part of an investigation. During the execution of the arrest warrants officers arrested an additional six people on various felony warrants, one misdemeanor warrant and three city warrants.

We will update this story later in the day with the individuals booked on charges as that information becomes available. The arraignment for all the defendants in custody is expected for Friday, Feb. 24.