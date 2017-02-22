Deputy’s vehicle hit in Doniphan County chase

A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday night in Doniphan County after allegedly crashing into a deputy’s vehicle.

Deputy Raymond Hall with the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 11 p.m. a white vehicle was westbound on US 36 Highway near Saratogo Road traveling at a high rate of speed with no lights on and nearly hit a deputy. A chase began westbound on 36 to Fleek’s Market where the suspect allegedly turned around and headed back eastbound nearly striking deputies again. The chase went through Wathena and then south through a field off of south 1st St. Hall said the suspect tried to exit the field to get back on the roadway when he hit a deputy’s vehicle disabling the suspect’s car. A 16-year-old was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.