Full-Time Patrol recruiter placed in northwest Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has placed a full-time recruiter in northwest Missouri.

Effective January 16, 2017, Trooper Richard A. Stewart, Q/CRD, was designated as the recruitment officer for the Troops A, D, and H areas. This full-time position is responsible for recruiting activities in Northwest Missouri, including Kanass City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and surrounding areas.

In addition to his duties as a trooper, Stewart will attend community events, college career fairs, local school events, speaking engagements, and other activities in order to attract the best qualified individuals to the Patrol. Recruiters participate in community and student alliance programs, provide presentations for young people, and serve as an information source for individuals interested in a career with the Patrol.

Stewart is a 16-year veteran of the Patrol, and is originally from the Springfield, MO, area. Stewart and his wife, Heather, have a son, Kemp, and daughter, Meagan.

Individuals or groups interested in having Tpr. Stewart attend an event or provide more information about the Patrol and the careers it offers are invited to call 1-800-796-7000.