Groups Pen Letter Urging Lawmakers to Reject any Farm Bill Cuts

A letter spearheaded by the American Farm Bureau Federation asks lawmakers to reject any funding cuts in the next farm bill. More than 500 groups joined the letter that claims additional funding cuts would “hinder development and passage of the 2018 farm bill.” The last farm bill contributed $23 billion in savings to deficit reduction over 10 years at the time of passage. That was the first time when spending for a farm bill was voluntarily reduced before Congress even began considering the measure. The groups say cuts made under the 2014 farm bill helped the nation’s deficit reduction effort, but add that additional cuts to the 2018 farm bill would present “perils on many fronts.” The letter strongly urged congressional leaders “to reject calls for additional cuts” during a time when the agricultural and rural economies are showing stress. The letter points out that U.S. farm income has declined 46 percent from three years ago.