High School Basketball Scores – Wednesday, February 22

GIRLS
Lafayette 49 (14-8, 6-1 MEC)
Savannah 34
Staley 30
Benton 27 (15-10)
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16 – SEMIFINALS
Trenton 48
Hamilton 38
Lathrop 62
East Buchanan 43
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 – SEMIFINALS
Mid-Buchanan 62
Plattsburg 36
Stanberry 51
Gallatin 49
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 – SEMIFINALS
DeKalb 57
Stewartsville 46
King City 35
North Andrew 19
BOYS
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 – SEMIFINALS
Jefferson 42
Nodaway-Holt 30
Mound City 60
South Nodaway 47
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 14 – SEMIFINALS
Mercer 69
North Harrison 33
Worth County 53
Pattonsburg 38