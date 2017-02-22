High School Basketball Scores – Wednesday, February 22

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Add to favorites
  • Email
  • Print

riggertBasketballGIRLS
Lafayette 49 (14-8, 6-1 MEC)
Savannah 34

Staley 30
Benton 27 (15-10)

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16 – SEMIFINALS
Trenton 48
Hamilton 38

Lathrop 62
East Buchanan 43

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 – SEMIFINALS
Mid-Buchanan 62
Plattsburg 36

Stanberry 51
Gallatin 49

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 – SEMIFINALS
DeKalb 57
Stewartsville 46

King City 35
North Andrew 19

BOYS
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 – SEMIFINALS
Jefferson 42
Nodaway-Holt 30

Mound City 60
South Nodaway 47

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 14 – SEMIFINALS
Mercer 69
North Harrison 33

Worth County 53
Pattonsburg 38