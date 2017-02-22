Obituaries February 19-21

Bonnie June Ford

1935-2017

Bonnie June Ford, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in St Joseph, MO surrounded by her three loving children. Bonnie June (Baker) Ford was born on April 2,1935 in Omaha, NE. She was the daughter of the late Allen and Jesse Baker. Bonnie was a graduate of Benton High School class of 1953. Following graduation, Bonnie worked at Stockyards Bank and Lake Viking Property Sales before settling into a lifelong career of working in healthcare. For many years,Bonnie worked at Methodist Medical Center/Heartland Health in St Joseph as a CNA and an ICU unit secretary. In the late 1970s and early 1980s. Bonnie was very active and worked tirelessly to help organize a local1199: National Union of Hospital and Healthcare Workers District at Methodist Medical Center in St. Joseph, MO. Bonnie was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Claude Franklin Ford, on August 28,1953 in St Joseph,MO. Bonnie and Claude enjoyed 49 wonderful years of marriage before Claude passed away in 2002. When asked about her greatest accomplishments in life, Bonnie would always mention her children. Bonnie was amazed by her children and loved them with all of her heart and soul. Bonnie loved the Lord and was baptized at the age of 12 at Carnegie Baptist Church in St Joseph,MO. Bonnie was a longtime member of both Carnegie Baptist Church and Eureka Valley Baptist Church,both in St Joseph,MO. Along with her parents, Allen and Jesse Baker, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Ford; a son, Bradley Ford; brothers, James Baker, Ray Baker, Charles “Bud” Baker; sisters, Nancy Louise Jacobs, Wanda Laverne Baker; and parents-in-law, Warden and Doris Ford. Survivors include her children: Jeffery (Dorothy) Ford; Kirby (Marthalee) Ford; Connie (Darren) Hale; one brother,Ronald (Elaine) Baker, all of St Joseph. Other survivors are grandchildren: Betsy (Bobby) Leidy of North Carolina; Aaron Ford,Jessica Ford, and Heather Ford all of St Joseph; three great-grandchildren; Claire Leidy and Kaleb Leidy of North Carolina and SydniFord of St Joseph. Bonnie is also survived by numerous nieces,nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM Wednesday, with a memorial celebration of her life to begin at 3:00 PM, at the Rupp Chapel. Dude Kelley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. On line condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Julia E. Malmberg

1923-2017

Julia E. (Goodspeed) Malmberg,93, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Los Angeles, CA, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born October 30, 1923 to Byrus and Irene (Eisaman) Goodspeed.

Julia married Walter Malmberg. He preceded her in death.

She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and daughter. Julia retired from Rocketdyne in Canoga Park, CA. She attended Grace Evangelical Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Byron Goodspeed.

Survivors include daughter; Terri L. Gann, grandson; Timothy J. Gann, niece; Linda (Goodspeed) Bradley, and 3 cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills, California at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations to Grace Covenant International, PO Box 528, Platte City, MO 64079. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Francisco Manuel Rodriquez-Gutierez

1953-2017

Francisco Manuel Rodriquez-Gutierez 63, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017. He was born October 4, 1953 in Cuba, son of Alejandrina and Rolando Perez. He worked at National Beef. Survivors include, wife, Iracema Reni Portal, four sons: Maugly Rodriguez of Miami, Ariel Rodriguez, Alain Fundora, and Alexander Fundora.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Father Luis Felipe Suarez officiating, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Tamara Lynn Paulson

1962-2017

Tamara (Tami) Lynn Paulson, 54, Maitland, Missouri went home to the Lord on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on December 22, 1962, daughter of the late James and Shirley (Sumner) Paulson.

She graduated from East High School, Sioux City, Iowa in 1981.

Tamara married Arthur E. Davis on July 20, 2013. He survives of the home.

She proudly served in the Air Force. Tamara attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, where she studied music. She later taught in Craig, Missouri. Tamara loved playing piano, classical music and teaching music lessons. She attended First Christian Church in Mound City, Missouri, where she played the piano every Sunday.

Tamara was also preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents; and brother-in-law, John Puhrmann.

Survivors include step-daughter, Cassandra Cancilla; step-son, Troy Davis; brother, Mark Skidmore (Kim), Alexandria, Minnesota; sisters, Theresa Puhrmann, Sequin, Texas,and Julie Biggers, Boerne, Texas; aunt, Sharon Fischer (Greg), Sioux City, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri. Interment I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Pettijohn and Crawford Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri or Nazarene Church, Craig, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com.

Willie Lee “Bill” Sullivan

1934-2017

He was born Dec 20, 1934 in Hartshorn, MO to Marion J. Sullivan and Rosa (Briggs) Sullivan. He left home at an early age to work until he joined the US Army in 1959, and was discharged as an E6 SSGT. He served in The Big Red One Unit, at Fort Riley, KS and three years in Germany. He was discharged from the army on November 10, 1964, then joined the National Guard, serving a total of 22 years. He was a member of The Boy Scouts of America with his son. In this organization, he was a member of the Tribe of Mic O SAY, and tapped in 1975 as an Honorary Warrior with the tribal name “Many Parts,” and his son was named “Little Many Parts”. He had worked at many jobs including NAPA in Horton, Hiawatha and Atchison. Gary Coder Chevrolet in Horton, and he retired from the Kansas Department of Transportation after 20 years of service. In addition, he was a reserve officer in the Horton Police Reserves and Brown County Sheriff’s department.

Bill was married to Jean Rae Coffman May 12, 1959 and later divorced. Five children were born of this union: Russell Sullivan of Atchison, KS; Connie (Alan) Yaussi of Hiawatha, KS; Barbara (Douglas) Welch of Horton, KS; Brenda (Karl) Buttron of Lancaster, KS; and Cathy Nigus (Robert Rork) of Hiawatha, KS.

Bill married Carol Fisk-Tuttle, and they shared their lives together for 28 years. She survives along with two stepchildren: Alisha Tuttle of Springfield, MO and Scott Tuttle (Soco Reyes) of Riverside, MO. He has 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Bill also is survived by one brother Dwain Sullivan (Linda) of Sperry, OK, a stepsister Patty Como, Kansas City, MO, several nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law Louis Gracheck, of Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marion and Rosa, one sister Sharon Gracheck, and one son-in-law Gary Nigus.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and woodworking. He taught all of his children to swim in the beautiful rivers in Missouri where he spent his youth. His favorite places included Akers, Current River, Alley Springs, and Jacks Fork River. All of his children and several grandchildren enjoy canoeing these majestic rivers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for a memorial bench to be placed at Mountain View Health Care, or Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday in Summerfield, Missouri. A Memorial Celebration Visitation will be held from 2-4 Sunday afternoon, March 12, at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha.

Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Gerald E. “Jerry” Alkire

1917-2017

Gerald Elvet “Jerry” Alkire, 99, or Sam to his family, passed away Monday, February 20th, 2017, in Hiawatha Kansas. Jerry was born at home to Timothy L. and Linnie (McBride) Alkire on December 4th, 1917. He went to be with his Lord and wife Jimmie on February 20th, 2017 He was the last of his siblings which included Virgil, Arnold, Timothy, Bessie (Neil), Goldie (Lance), and Doris (Roach). Jerry spent his early years in Barnard Missouri, graduating from Maryville High School. After graduating, Jerry entered the Army Air Corps in 1942, later the Air Force, from which he proudly served his country with honor thru WW II and for the next 21 years. He met and later married Jimmie Keith on June 28, 1953. While in the military, he and Jimmie enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the Middle East, as well as being stationed in Morocco and Libya for a number of years. Upon returning to the United States, Jerry retired from the Air Force in California in September 1960, at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. It was in California where their daughter JheriKeith was born in October 1960, after which they moved to Hiawatha, Kansas in September 1961, where Jerry accepted the position of hospital administrator. Jerry remained at Hiawatha Hospital for the next 21 years, retiring in September 1981. Jerry was active in his church and Kiwanis. He loved gardening, his roses, golfing and fishing trips with friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Jimmie Keith. He is survived by his daughter Dr. JheriKeith Alkire, son-in-law Alan Davis, and the love of his life, Jack, as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Jerry’s life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, February 24, at First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha, with Rev. Wayne Castle and Rev. Jacob Cloud officiating.

The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, Veterans Honor Flight, or Brown County Humane Society, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.

Penny Lenore Hartman

1964-2017

Penny Lenore Hartman, 52, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, February 20, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born May 19, 1964 to Willis and Ruth Ann (Walker) Hartman.

Penny was preceded in death by her father; and sister, Tammy Powers.

One of Penny’s greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and living life to the fullest.

Survivors include her mother; son, Gregory Brushwood (Nicole); daughter, Wendy Taggart (Mark); 7 grandchildren; sister, Cynthia Hartman; brothers; Willis Hartman II, and Terry Hartman.

The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Mary Alice Bingaman

1929-2017

Mary Alice Bingaman 87, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Monday, February 20, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born May 27, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Frank Smaich. She graduated from Benton High School and worked at Swift and company. Mary Alice married Thomas Bingaman, July 29, 1950 and they have shared 66 1/2 years of marriage together. She was a lifelong member of St. James Catholic church, and was involved in many committees with the Church. She was a member of the St. James Altar Society, and the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, and was an avid cook. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Lisa Ann, and son, Tim Bingaman. Survivors include husband, Thomas A. Bingaman of the home, sister, Angie (James) Deberry of Fairway, KS, as well as several cousins and many special friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 24, 2017, at 11:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Tim & Lisa Bingaman Memorial Scholarship fund at Missouri Western State College.

Gary E. Chandler

1947-2017

Gary E. Chandler, surrounded by family, died peacefully Monday morning, February 20, 2017, at his home in Topeka. He was 69.

Gary was born at Sabetha, December 27, 1947, one of six children born to the late Eugene and Pansie Brunner Chandler. Gary grew up in Hiawatha where he attended school, graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1965. He later graduated with an Associate’s degree in business administration from Highland Community College.

Gary worked most of his life as a revenue specialist for trucking firms: Churchill Truck Line of Chillicothe, MO; Jones Trucking of Springdale, AR; and retired after 22 years of service as senior revenue specialist for Yellow Freight Line.

Gary was a long time member of First Baptist Church. He had bragging rights in the ‘hole in one club.’

Gary married Linda Locke, September 21, 1968, at Chillicothe, MO. She survives.

Also surviving are their children: Carey (Brad) Shinneman of Jakarta, Indonesia, Candice (David) Ward of Rodgers, AR, Daniel (Katie) Chandler of Kansas City, MO; his siblings: Carolyn (Don) Hilgenfeld of Lincoln, NE, Connie (Duane) Widman of Topeka, Stephen (Kathy) Chandler of Hiawatha, Chris Ballew, also of Hiawatha, Cindy (James) Reynolds of Falls City, NE; 6 grandchildren: Lauren, Savanna, Matthew, Sage, Ben, Will; 2 great-grandchildren: Lilly and Sophia.

A Celebration of Gary’s life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Hiawatha, with David Elsberry officiating. Interment will follow at the Morrill Cemetery.

The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.

Susan Higgins

1923-2017

Susan Higgins, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born January 16, 1923 to Alfred and Maude (Tate) Boone in Montgomery County, Missouri.

She married Francis D. Higgins on November 24, 1942. He preceded her in death on April 29th, 1996.

Susan enjoyed fishing, family and crocheting.

Mrs. Higgins was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was president of the Women’s Missionary Union at Calvary Baptist Church and a Sunday School teacher most of her adult life.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey Lee Boone, George Edwin Boone and Charles Burton Boone; sisters, Katie Boone DeLeal, Edna Lucille Boone Wendt and Clara Boone Honaker; and grandson, Christopher W. Taylor.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Smith, Polo, Missouri, Andrea Sutherland, Parkville, Missouri, Forrest Higgins, Wathena, Kansas, Carol Helean, St. Joseph, Gary Higgins, St. Joseph, Loren Higgins, Ozark, Missouri and Donna Dunn, Savannah, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Baptist Children’s Home at www.baptistchildrenshome.org. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.