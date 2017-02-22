Record warmth expected today

Record warmth is expected across the area today as afternoon temperatures soar into the middle to upper 70s. An elevated fire danger is also expected today. Slightly cooler temperatures arrive on Thursday with the next chance for rainfall. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 p.m. and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.