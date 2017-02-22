Woman life-flighted after Livingston County crash

A woman was transported by life-flight after a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jeanne Chaney 60 of Chillicothe was driving a 2012 Ford Focus on Route K just east of Chula around 3:39 p.m. The patrol said Chaney crossed the center line and went off the north side of the road, through a ditch and hit a private drive. The vehicle then became airborne, returned to the ground and rolled over two times. Chaney was transported by life flight to Truman Medical Center for treatment of what was described as a serious injury. According to the patrol’s arrest reports they are also investigating her for several possible charges including DWI. She was reported to be wearing her seat-belt.