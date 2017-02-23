Canada, Mexico Want All NAFTA Partners at Renegotiation Table

Senior officials from Canada and Mexico say renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement will happen with all nations at the table. The trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico is being targeted by President Donald Trump for “tweaking.” Trump has indicated he may pursue individual trade agreements with both Canada and Mexico. However, the two nations said this week any renegotiations should include all three involved nations. Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says “we very much recognize that NAFTA is a three-country agreement.” Leaders from Mexico say the deal is a “three partners conversation,” and will continue to be, according to Politico. Freeland said any formal launch of trade talks are still far away. She says Canada’s priority right now is to make clear to U.S. administration officials and lawmakers the value of Canada as a trading partner.