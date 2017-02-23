Cooler weather on the way

Cooler weather will continue to work its way into the area today, and especially Friday into the weekend. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible north of Interstate 70 this afternoon into the evening. A few storms over far northern Missouri may be strong with small hail. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.