Griffons lose to Blue Tigers, eliminated from making MIAA Tournament

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western men’s basketball team (7-20, 3-15 MIAA) fell to Lincoln 78-67 in the MWSU Fieldhouse Thursday night. The loss, combined with Northeastern State’s 69-65 win at Emporia State, means the Griffons are eliminated from making the MIAA Tournament and their season will end Saturday.

NOTABLES

– The Griffons broke out to start the game on a 10-3 run

– Missouri Western carried a 31-27 lead into halftime

– A double technical allowed MWSU to push the lead to three in the second half; however it would be their last lead of the game.

– Lincoln used a 17-6 run at the 11:47 mark to take their final lead of the game

– The Blue Tigers scored 51 points in the second quarter, after being held to 27 in the first half

TOP PERFORMERS

– Seth Bonifas scored 17 points on 6-8 shooting from the field and grabbed eight rebounds

– Cole Clearman netted 15 points

– Anthony Virdure (33 points) and Jaylon Smith (20) combined for 53 points and 18 rebounds

UP NEXT

The Griffons wrap the regular season and honor the seniors on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Lindenwood (12-14, 7-11) in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

— MWSU Athletics —