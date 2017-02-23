House Agriculture Subcommittee’s Plan Farm Bill Hearings

The House Agriculture Committee has scheduled two subcommittee hearings on the next farm bill next week. The Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry will hold a public hearing next Tuesday morning regarding conservation policy in the next farm bill. That afternoon, the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture will hold a public hearing regarding international market development and the next farm bill. The hearings follow a full House Agriculture Committee pre-farm bill hearing last week, and a Senate field hearing this week. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican, earlier this month called for a different farm bill approach than 2014, deciding program needs first, before proposing budget cuts. Conaway noted real 2014 farm bill savings were $100 billion, not the $23 billion claimed at the time.