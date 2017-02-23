Missouri Western women roll to 31-point win over Lincoln for 20th win

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western women’s basketball team picked up its 20th win of the season with one of its most convincing victories of the season.

The Griffons led for more than 36 minutes of a 98-67 win over Lincoln. It was the second most points scored by the team this season and gave the program back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons.

NOTABLES

– Missouri Western shot 52.6 percent from the field on the night, 63 percent in the second quarter and 68 percent in the fourth quarter

– The Griffons out-scored Lincoln 54-16 in the paint and 33-18 off the bench

– A season-high, six Griffons scored in double figures

– MWSU limited Lincoln to just 37.9 percent shooting from the field, including just 23 percent in the fourth quarter

– The win, combined with Central Oklahoma’s win at Washburn, left Missouri Western alone in fifth place, one game behind UCO, in the MIAA standings

TOP PERFORMERS

– Dwanisha Tate led all scorers with 20 points and added a team-high eight rebounds

– Chelsea Dewey finished with a double-double, recording a career-high 11 assists to go with her 10 points

– Sefulu Faavae scored 16 points to go with her six assists

– Melia Richardson, Trudy Peterson and Dana Lewis each added 10 points

UP NEXT

The Griffons wrap the regular season Saturday against Lindenwood in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

— MWSU Athletics —