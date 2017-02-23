MWSU governors approve mid-year tuition increase



The Board of Governors at Missouri Western State University on Thursday approved a mid-year tuition increase of 0.79 percent for in-state, undergraduate students.

That’s an increase of $1.58 per credit hour.

School officials say Missouri Western does not plan to retroactively charge the increase to students for the spring 2017 semester. Approving the increase allowed by the 2007 legislation capping tuition increases will allow next year’s tuition change to be based on the new tuition rate.

The board typically sets tuition for the upcoming year in April.

Board members also approved a project to renovate an entryway to Popplewell Hall. The project is funded by Building Affordability, the 2015 legislation also known as House Bill 19 that appropriated $4.8 million to Missouri Western for capital improvements.

The Popplewell project includes a larger exterior entry, removing walls and cabinets to increase the amount of usable space, and new fixtures, flooring, ceiling tiles and paint. Four local contractors bid on the project. The board accepted the low bid of $110,456 from Lee Grover Construction Company.