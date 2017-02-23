Northwest Missouri State women fall at home to Lindenwood

By David Boyce

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State gave up 13 points to Lindenwood freshman forward Kallie Bildner in the first half. The Bearcats needed to slow her down in the second half.

But Bildner scored Lindenwood’s first eight points in the third quarter and that gave the Lions a 10-point cushion over the Bearcats. Northwest never recovered, falling 65-53 Thursday evening at Bearcat Arena. Bildner went 12 for 14 from the field and finished with 29 points.

“She is a very good freshman,” said Northwest coach Buck Scheel. “I knew she was going to be motivated coming into this game because her dad played here. It was that opportunity to play in the same gym her dad played in.

“We didn’t do a good job stopping her. When players are really bringing it, you have to step up.”

Northwest concludes its regular season Saturday afternoon at home against Lincoln. The math is really simple. If Northwest beats Lincoln, it nabs the final spot in the MIAA Tournament. The season is over if Northwest loses.

“You look at Saturday’s game and it is win and move on or lose and be done,” Scheel said. “How much are we going to fight? We have made a lot of improvements. They have earned the opportunity to still be in the mix.”

The Bearcats were in position to win when the third quarter started. But Bildner scored the first basket in the second half and gave Lindenwood a 34-26 lead. The field goal showed Northwest still didn’t have an answer for her.

Northwest tried fouling Bildner. It didn’t work. She made four straight free throws early in the third quarter. Her fourth one gave Lindenwood its first double-digit lead at 40-30.

The Bearcats spent the rest of the game trying to close the gap, but never threatened Lindenwood.

“It was one of those nights where we really couldn’t generate any momentum,” Scheel said.

One bright spot for the Bearcats was Jasmin Howe’s mother and oldest brother made the trip from Australia to see her play her final two home games. Howe scored 10 points, going five for 10 from the field.

“It is exciting that they will be able to watch my last game here,” Howe said. “It means everything to me. I have been so far away from home. My mom watches every single game. For her to be here and get to experience this with me, my last game, it is just huge. I am glad they could be here for me.”

Despite never taking a lead in the first half, Northwest played hard the entire 20 minutes. Because of that effort, the Bearcats trailed only 32-26 at halftime.

Lindenwood scored the first four points of the game and held an early 12-6 lead. Northwest quickly fought back on a basket by sophomore Arbrie Benson and a three-point play by Howe, making it 12-11.

The Lions scored the next five and pushed their lead back to six. They took a 21-15 lead into the second quarter.

Northwest started the second quarter with a three-pointer by Tanya Meyer. But over the next few minutes, the Bearcats struggled on offense fell behind 29-21. The Bearcats managed to chip away two points off their deficit the rest of the second quarter.

The offense basically came from three sources in the first half for Northwest. Meyer scored nine, Benson added seven and sophomore Mallory McAndrews hit two three-pointer.

